Liberal group urges Democrats to vote against ‘even $1’ in tax cuts for wealthiest Americans

Republican hopes for a bipartisan deal on tax reform dimmed on Monday, as an influential liberal think tank came out against key elements of the GOP proposal.

The Center for American Progress said it opposes cutting corporate taxes and lowering rates for wealthy people — two hallmarks of the blueprint crafted by House Republican leaders and of the plan released by President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

Both GOP leadership and the administration had reached out to Democrats in recent days to assess the potential for an alliance amid the discord within the Republican party. Though lawmakers on both sides of the aisle appeared at least willing to engage in discussion, the CAP report underscored how vast the gulf between the two sides remains.

"If any legislation cuts taxes for corporations or the wealthiest Americans by even $1, lawmakers should vote no," the report stated.