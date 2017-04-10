Early movers: WFC, BHP, SWFT, SNOW, TM, TSLA, EBAY, DAL & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Wells Fargo — Following an independent investigation into its sales scandal, Wells Fargo has clawed back an additional $28 million from former CEO John Stumpf and $47 million from community banking chief Carrie Tolstedt.

BHP Billiton — Activist investor Elliott Advisors is urging the mining giant to scrap its London Stock Exchange listing. It also wants BHP to spin off its US oil and petroleum arm into a separate New York Stock Exchange listing, saying these moves could boost BHP's value. BHP said the cost of Elliott's proposals outweigh the benefits.

Swift Transportation, Knight Transportation — The two companies announced a stock-swap merger that will combine two of the biggest U.S. trucking companies. Swift shareholders will own 54 percent of the combined company and Knight holders owning the remainder.

Intrawest Resorts — The ski resort operator is being taken private in a $1.5 billion deal worth $23.75 per share. The deal is worth less than Intrawest's Friday closing price, but about 40 percent higher than its stock price in mid-January, when it was first reported that Intrawest was exploring options.

Toyota — Toyota will invest $1.33 billion to upgrade its Kentucky plant, part of a broader global initiative announced last year.

Tesla — The automaker is denying Chinese newspaper reports that it is planning to open a plant in Guangdong, despite what it calls its deep commitment to the Chinese auto market. Separately, Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" following investor meetings last week, although it warned that the stock is subject to substantial volatility.

Lennar — Lennar will take a 56 cents per share charge, or about $131 million, against first-quarter earnings stemming from 2008 litigation.

Alphabet — The company's Google unit has reportedly offered to invest at least $880 million in South Korea's LG Display, to help that company boost its production of OLED screens for smartphones. The Electronic Times newspaper said Google wants to boost LG's output to insure a stable supply of screens for its next generation of Pixel phones. Separately, Google is denying a Labor Department report that said it is systematically paying female employees less than their male counterparts.

Skechers — The footwear maker was upgraded to "negative" from "neutral" at Susquehanna Financial, saying it's now fairly valued after a 17 percent drop over the past eight trading sessions. The firm said both potential pressure in the domestic wholesale business and positive international opportunities are now reflected in the stock price.

Amazon.com — Needham upgraded Amazon to "buy" from "hold," saying its Prime program would help sustain its retail dominance.

Mondelez — Mondelez is preparing to seek a successor to CEO Irene Rosenfeld, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The snack giant is said to have retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to identify candidates to replace Rosenfeld. There is no indication she is being pushed out, however, and she has recently said she has no plans to leave.

Morgan Stanley — Morgan Stanley shareholders will vote on a proposal that would prevent executives who leave for government jobs from collecting stock awards. A similar proposal was defeated at the investment firm's annual meeting a year ago.

Delta Air Lines — The airline continued to have difficulty with flight cancellations over the weekend following last week's storms. The airline admitted that its recovery has "not been ideal," and has offered refunds and penalty-free flight changes to passengers.

Netflix — The video streaming service announced the departure of two executives, Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt and Chief Talent Officer Tawni Cranz.

McCormick — McCormick is reportedly considering a bid for brands being shopped by Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, including French's Mustard and Frank's RedHot. The Telegraph newspaper reports the spice maker may have competition for those brands, including Unilever and an Asian competitor.

U.S. Cellular — U.S. Cellular will not sell itself, according to the New York Post, despite encouragement from investor Mario Gabelli and his firm, Gabelli Asset Management. Gabelli believes the wireless service provider could be worth twice its current price in a sale.

EBay — EBay has taken a stake in India e-commerce company Flipkart, as well as selling its India business to that company.

Hilton — The hotel operator's stock was added to the "Conviction Buy" list at Goldman Sachs, while removing Marriott from the list. Goldman said Marriott has already put in its period of outperformance, while Hilton has been lagging but has positive catalysts ahead.