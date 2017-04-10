European markets to open higher; Syria, G-7 meeting in focus

European bourses are expected to open higher on Monday morning despite increased geopolitical risks as investors continue to digest the U.S. missile attack in Syria last week.

The FTSE 100 is seen 9 points higher at 9,353; the DAX is expected to open up by 43 points at 12,259 and the CAC is set to open 17 points higher at 5,143.

In Italy, G-7 foreign ministers will begin a two-day meeting on Monday with Europe and Japan seeking clarity from the U.S. on an array of issues, most notably Syria. Italy is hoping for a final communique that could reinforce United Nations' efforts to end six years of conflict in the Middle Eastern country.

In France, the official campaign for the presidential election is set to begin on Monday. French citizens vote in the first round of the two-stage process on April 23 before electing a new premier on May 7.

Elsewhere, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard reaffirmed his view that the U.S. is in a low growth, low productivity regime likely to last for the foreseeable future and therefore the central bank did not need to rush interest rate hikes. Speaking in Australia, Bullard suggested any fiscal or tax changes imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump would likely only impact the U.S. economic outlook next year.

