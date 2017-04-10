Sergio Garcia, winner of this year's Master's tournament, had a problem.

The IRS once claimed the pro golfer owed more than $1.7 million for misrepresenting income he earned a number of years ago as a celebrity rep for apparel colossus TaylorMade.

While Garcia largely prevailed in Tax Court in 2013, his scuffle with the tax collection agency underscores the risks athletes face at tax time.

When it comes to deductions, paying attention to details is key. That's even more important for pro athletes because of their often-complicated categorizing of various kinds of income. They also make a lot more money than most of us.

If you figure many pro athletes earn more than a million dollars a year, they have a higher likelihood of getting audited, said Jonathan Miller, president of Sports Financial Advisors Association, a non-profit that educates and shares best practices with financial managers who work with professional athletes.