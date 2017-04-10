13 high-paying jobs for people who love reading

Bookworms, rejoice. You can parlay your love of reading into a lucrative career.
Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC has rounded up 13 jobs that rely on reading comprehension skills — and pay more than $60,000 per year.
O*NET ranks the importance of "understanding written sentences and paragraphs in work related documents," assigning each occupation a "reading comprehension importance level" between 1 and 100. The database also draws salary figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
If you're passionate about books, check out 13 high-paying jobs that might be up your alley, ranked from lowest to highest salary:
Median annual salary: $61,990
Reading importance level: 97
11. TIE: Instructional coordinator
Median annual salary: $62,270
Reading importance level: 85
11. TIE: Instructional designer and technologist
Median annual salary: $62,270
Reading importance level: 85
Median annual salary: $69,230
Reading importance level: 85
9. Molecular and cellular biologist
Median annual salary: $75,150
Reading importance level: 85
8. Education administrator, elementary and secondary school
Median annual salary: $90,410
Reading importance level: 85
7. Neuropsychologist and clinical neuropsychologist
Median annual salary: $94,590
Reading importance level: 91
Median annual salary: $99,730
Reading importance level: 85
Median annual salary: $105,250
Reading importance level: 85
4. Lawyer
Median annual salary: $115,820
Reading importance level: 85
1. TIE: Allergist or immunologist
Median annual salary: $187,200
Reading importance level: 88
1. TIE: Sports medicine physician
Median annual salary: $187,200
Reading importance level: 88
1. TIE: Preventative medicine physician
Median annual salary: $187,200
Reading importance level: 85
