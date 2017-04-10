13 high-paying jobs for people who love reading

Bookworms, rejoice. You can parlay your love of reading into a lucrative career.

Using the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), an online jobs database compiled by the U.S. Department of Labor, CNBC has rounded up 13 jobs that rely on reading comprehension skills — and pay more than $60,000 per year.

O*NET ranks the importance of "understanding written sentences and paragraphs in work related documents," assigning each occupation a "reading comprehension importance level" between 1 and 100. The database also draws salary figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

If you're passionate about books, check out 13 high-paying jobs that might be up your alley, ranked from lowest to highest salary:

13. English professor

Median annual salary: $61,990

Reading importance level: 97

11. TIE: Instructional coordinator

Median annual salary: $62,270

Reading importance level: 85

11. TIE: Instructional designer and technologist

Median annual salary: $62,270

Reading importance level: 85

10. Sociology professor

Median annual salary: $69,230

Reading importance level: 85

9. Molecular and cellular biologist

Median annual salary: $75,150

Reading importance level: 85

8. Education administrator, elementary and secondary school

Median annual salary: $90,410

Reading importance level: 85

7. Neuropsychologist and clinical neuropsychologist

Median annual salary: $94,590

Reading importance level: 91

6. Political scientist

Median annual salary: $99,730

Reading importance level: 85

5. Law professor

Median annual salary: $105,250

Reading importance level: 85

4. Lawyer

Median annual salary: $115,820

Reading importance level: 85

1. TIE: Allergist or immunologist

Median annual salary: $187,200

Reading importance level: 88

1. TIE: Sports medicine physician

Median annual salary: $187,200

Reading importance level: 88

1. TIE: Preventative medicine physician

Median annual salary: $187,200

Reading importance level: 85

