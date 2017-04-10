This Muslim rapper slings halal country fried steak and hip-hop life lessons

Hip-hop is more than just a musical genre: For some it's a way of life, and for others it offers valuable career lessons.

It also offers valuable lessons for navigating business and some of the world's leading entrepreneurs can testify to that, including Dr. Dre, Jay Z and Nas.

For Singapore's godfather of hip-hop Sheikh Haikel, the world of rap has taught him a few "basic principles" for career success.

The 41-year old calls himself one of Asia's first rappers after co-founding the group Construction Sight in the early 90s, which helped push hip-hop into his country's mainstream consciousness. Subsequent ventures in film, television and radio have made Sheikh Haikel a force of nature in regional entertainment, while additional projects in education, sports management and food, have further diversified his career.