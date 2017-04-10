Here's the investing advice Jack Bogle gave Tony Robbins

When legendary investor Jack Bogle doles out investing advice, it's smart to take note.

Bogle, the founder and former CEO of Vanguard who pioneered the index fund, offers tips in a recent conversation with self-made millionaire and best-selling author Tony Robbins for Money Magazine.

"Jack, what do you tell people right now who are on the sidelines? Especially younger millennials," Robbins asks.

Bogle's reply: "If you're not investing, now is the time to start."

It's easy, and often smart, to err on the side of caution when it comes to your money. But investing is never risk-free. In the long run, it's better to jump into the market than live in fear of it, Robbins and Bogle agree.