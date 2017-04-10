Ken Fisher sees 'animal spirits' lifting market higher rest of the year

Ken Fisher shared his bullish outlook on the stock market in an exclusive interview for CNBC PRO with Mike Santoli.



"I continue to be very optimistic. ... Inaugural years usually have the feature that as goes the first quarter so goes the year," he said. "I expect this year to be a year where foreign [stocks] takes over and maintain and builds leadership for a multiple year period from the U.S. … I expect the economy to be OK. And I expect the animal spirits process to rise."



Fisher is founder , executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of Fisher Investments, a $79 billion money management firm for large institutions and high net worth individuals.

He also discusses:

Why he sees investor uncertainty falling this year.

Why he is negative on longer-term bond yields.

His view on market valuation.

IPO market.

The interview is exclusively for CNBC PRO subscribers.