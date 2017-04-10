Microsoft makes a small acquisition to help it catch Amazon's cloud

When Steve Ballmer was CEO of Microsoft, he once famously jumped around on stage at a conference sporting a sweat-drenched shirt and shouting one word repeatedly: developers!
Ballmer's 14-year reign at the helm of the software company ended three years ago, in part because developers were going anywhere but Microsoft.
Whether it was Apple and Android for creating mobile apps, Amazon Web Services for testing and running websites, or free open source technologies that were easy to deploy and customize, many programmers shunned Microsoft's old developer platforms in favor of shinier toys elsewhere.
Since replacing Ballmer as CEO in early 2014, Satya Nadella has made it one of his primary goals to bring back developers. His latest move came Monday with Microsoft's acquisition of Deis, an open source tool that makes it easier for developers to build, run and move applications between on-premises machines and clouds from various providers. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.