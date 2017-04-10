We've all silently judged that person buying the candy bar at the gas station with the credit card. Keep the judgments coming because more people are pulling out the plastic for tiny transactions.

"There used to be a stigma for making a small purchase with a credit card, not anymore " said Matt Schulz, senior analyst at CreditCards.com.

However, 17 percent of people have used their cards to buy something that costs less than $5, up from 11 percent from last year, according to a new survey from CreditCards.com of 1,001 adults in mid-March.