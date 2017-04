A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit higher as investors focus on the rising superpower tensions over Syria and North Korea.

-Investors continue to buy record amounts of bonds, signaling continued pessimism over the economy.

WELLS FARGO

-The Wells Fargo board has wrapped up a 6-month internal probe of the banks' phony accounts scandal, concluding that ex-CEO John Stumpf should have $28 million in pay clawed back.