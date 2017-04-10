New York approves free tuition. Here's 10 more states with cheap college costs

Free tuition doesn't mean zero-cost college, however. Eligible New Yorkers will still be on the hook for room and board and other expenses — and although the number of parents saving for college hit an all-time high last year, the median balance isn't enough to cover even a year of in-state expenses at a public, four-year college.

Among other scholarship requirements, students must also agree to live and work in New York for the same number of years after graduation as they received the scholarship.

But public schools are worth a closer look as you assess which colleges are affordable for your family. Even if you don't qualify for the new scholarship program, New York's average in-state tuition of $7,710 for the 2016-17 academic year makes it the 12th-cheapest nationwide, based on data from the College Board.

If you're out-of-state, public colleges are often less of a bargain, David Levy, editor of Edvisors.com, told CNBC earlier this year. The premium for non-resident students is steep, he said, and state residency requirements can require a student to live locally for more than a year to qualify for the in-state rate.

Per College Board data, public colleges in these 10 states have the least expensive average in-state tuition:

10. Mississippi

Average in-state tuition and fees: $7,410

Five-year change: 23 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $20,260

9. North Carolina

Average in-state tuition and fees: $7,200

Five-year change: 19 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $23,750

8. Alaska

Average in-state tuition and fees: $7,130

Five-year change: 23 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $21,800

7. Idaho

Average in-state tuition and fees: $7,010

Five-year change: 16 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $21,250

6. Nevada

Average in-state tuition and fees: $6,910

Five-year change: 7 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $20,720

5. New Mexico

Average in-state tuition and fees: $6,620

Five-year change: 14 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $19,050

4. Utah

Average in-state tuition and fees: $6,580

Five-year change: 17 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $19,840

3. Montana

Average in-state tuition and fees: $6,410

Five-year change: 2 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $22,100

2. Florida

Average in-state tuition and fees: $6,360

Five-year change: 6 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $21,570

1. Wyoming

Average in-state tuition and fees: $5,060

Five-year change: 15 percent

Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $16,220