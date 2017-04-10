New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin's top saving tip

CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin may have written the best-selling book-turned-movie "Too Big To Fail," co-created a drama series about New York's financial elite and be a contributor to The New York Times, but when it comes to owning material things, he'd rather not have it all.

"It probably applies to my whole life, but I'm a big saver," he tells CNBC.

One basic savings tip he's been following for as long as he can remember? Don't try to buy something you can't afford. Instead, save twice as much before making the purchase.

As part of the Council for Economic Education's #MySavingsTip campaign, he has shared that tip on Twitter.

His advice applies to big and small purchases alike.

Ross Sorkin recommends using credit cards when you know you can pay back the money and spending time doing research beforehand. Among the resources he recommends are The Points Guy and CNBC.com, which has written about how to snag the best deals on credit cards and how asking companies to lower rates actually works 80 percent of the time.

Finding the right credit card for you may not be easy. "It's not a five minute research project; you might need a few hours online," Ross Sorkin says. "Your needs are going to be different than other people."

He also offers a second, more career-oriented tip. The journalist, who began writing for The New York Times in 1995 before having graduated from high school, says success lies comes not from how talented you are, but rather how persistent.

"A lot of people get bogged down by thinking there are a lot of people that know more than them," he said. "The people who are ... most engaged in trying to get the job and get in front of the right people — they are the winners of the game."