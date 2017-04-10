Why this self-made millionaire will only take meetings while playing ping pong

"I have a meeting scheduled for later today playing both ping pong and chess with a guy I do deals with. We're not going to meet in his office," Altucher says. "He thinks he's going to beat me in chess, where he's wrong. And I think I'm going to beat him in ping pong and I hope I'm right. But he thinks I'm wrong."

By holding meetings outside the office while playing a game, you change the dynamic. The person you are meeting with has to be focused on the present moment instead of distracted by the usual barrage of emails, passing co-workers and so on.

"If I go to a CEO's office, he's just going to do his CEO thing. He's going to meet me for fifteen minutes and he's going to get phone calls and assistants bother him," says Altucher.

"If I say, 'Let's meet down the street at the ping pong place.' Then we're playing ping pong and, like, 'Hey, how's the business doing?' He's going to tell me everything.