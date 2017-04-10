Tech tools that can help you land the perfect job

Workpop is focused on the 76 million hourly workers in the United States: service-sector jobs at restaurants and retailers that have, until now, largely been filled by work-intensive paper applications. Its tools are designed for both workers and employers to access on mobile devices — responding to the fact that more than 60 percent of potential employees who visit a job site are using a mobile device.

Workpop combines video applications, social references and artificial intelligence algorithms to find the best candidates and reduce turnover. It's already drawn millions of candidates and more than 10,000 employers, helping them hire hundreds of thousands of employees. And though it's designed to work for small businesses, it's partnering with national restaurant chains, such as Hillstone Restaurant Group.

"A lot of times it can identify trends or characteristics of candidates that a person wouldn't find," says Reed Shaffner, Workpop's co-founder and co-CEO. "It can also look through a much broader set of people to identify who might be the right fit for the role."