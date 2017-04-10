Tech tools that can help you land the perfect job

With low, 4.5 percent unemployment and exploding demand for all sorts of workers, new high-tech tools are emerging to help companies find the best candidates and bring down the cost of that job search.
Better hiring is a win-win for companies and employees, as reducing employee turnover is valuable to the bottom line. The average cost per hire is $4,129, and it takes an average of 42 days to fill a given position, according to the Society for Human Resource Management's new Human Capital Benchmarking Report. And for many employers, the cost is much higher, not to mention the cost and time it takes to train new workers.