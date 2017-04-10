These 3 tips will help you network like a boss

After attending another transformative, life-altering conference, a friend asked why he left feeling no different than the day he got there, while I felt like I was Isaac 2.0.
It dawned on me; he was just one of thousands of attendees – part of the white noise.
Maybe he learned a few new things, but overall, nothing really changed other than the size of his bag, which was full of the swag he'd throw away in a couple years and a stack of business cards that came from people he never really met. His experience had nothing to do with where he stayed or who he knew; it was all about his perspective.
Let's start with the basics: Why do you attend conferences?
If your answer is, because your employer requires you to, because you get some "alone time," or because your employer pays for you to get away, you're approaching it all wrong.
In fact, after speaking with hundreds of attendees at SXSW, WWDC and Google IO, I can confidently say that most people are missing out on something huge.
Talk to anyone that's attended Burning Man including Eric Schmidt, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Elon Musk, and they'll tell you the correct answer: to get out of your own head.
What does that mean?
Well, your "logical mind" is governed by a part of your brain called the prefrontal cortex. It's also responsible for telling us how to react to things to remain consistent with who we believe we are, how we believe we look (vs. how we believe we should look), and how we process and internalize the experiences we have with the world around us.