This device claims to turn any surface into a smart interface

This smart device turns anything surface into an interface Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 | 7:46 PM ET | 01:59

There is a new device on the market that could change the way you control every piece of technology in your life.

It's called Welle, and it "can instantly turn any surface into a smart interface," according to CEO and founder Mark Zeng. The smart-home controlling device uses sonar technology to read hand gestures on any surface.

The company's Kickstarter campaign was launched in late March, and in just 21 hours, it hit the funding goal of $20,000. As of April 10, there are over 500 Kickstarter backers for the device.

Welle was created with a specific gap in the smart technology market in mind.

"There is a limited interactive surface of our current technology. Welle was created to solve this problem. It just wants to extend the interactive surface of the devices," Zeng told CNBC's "The Rundown" on Friday.