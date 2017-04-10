Toshiba aims to file results Tuesday, even if auditors don't sign off: sources

Toshiba aims to file its twice-delayed business results on Tuesday, even if its auditors don't fully sign off on the numbers, two people familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese conglomerate seeks to avoid a potential delisting from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Toshiba has failed to file audited earnings for the three months through December with the authorities, as the accountants question the numbers at the company's U.S. nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric, where massive cost overruns have pushed the Japanese parent company to the brink.

A third deadline looms, but auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Aarata is questioning not only recent results but also probing the books at Westinghouse for the business year through March 2016, said the sources, one with direct knowledge of the matter and one who was briefed on it.

Toshiba and PwC media representatives could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

Westinghouse filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors two weeks ago, hit by billions of dollars of cost overruns at four nuclear reactors under construction in the Southeastern United States.