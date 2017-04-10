Ukraine's central bank chief resigns after death threats and hate campaign

Ukraine's central bank Governor Valeria Gontareva tendered her resignation on Monday following years of intense political pressure, a hate campaign and even death threats at a time when the country is enduring a deep recession.

Gontareva had been championed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and investors for stringently imposing anti-crisis measures in Kiev. Although some lawmakers and domestic businesses had adjudged the same policies as deplorable.

"I believe my successor will be professional and independent from political currents… But the political pressure will be (there) for anyone in this position," Gontareva told reporters at a press conference on Monday, shortly after submitting her resignation to President Petro Poroshenko.

On March 1, Ukraine's central bank chief had hinted she may not continue in the post for too much longer after a hate campaign had culminated in protestors leaving a coffin outside the main entrance of the central bank.

Under Gontareva's three-year stewardship, Ukraine switched from a pegged to a floating currency and launched a clean-up of the country's banking system. The latter resulted in more than 80 banks, used by vested interests to launder money and pocket bank operations, being shut down.