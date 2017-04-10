United passenger was 'immature,' former Continental CEO Gordon Bethune says

When one fiasco settles down, another begins for United Airlines — or so it seems.

On Sunday evening, a video surfaced on social media showing a man being dragged from a United plane because his trip was overbooked. This comes just weeks after United stopped two female teenagers from boarding its plane because they were wearing "form-fitting" leggings. However , they were traveling as "representatives" of the company, a United spokesperson later argued.

"Denied boarding is usually handled with a whole lot more maturity," former United Airlines parent United Continental Holdings' Chief Executive Gordon Bethune told CNBC in an interview Monday, referring to the forced removal of the male passenger.

"[United] tries to do a professional job, but not everybody on the plane is professional," thereby creating a "scene" on Sunday evening that carried over onto social media, Bethune added. "This immature reaction disturbs us all."

The former Continental CEO, who now serves on the boards of Honeywell, Sprint and Prudential Financial, said he thinks United's current chief executive, Oscar Munoz, should issue an apology for Sunday's incident and for the passengers who had to endure it. "I'm sure there will be reconciliation ... some effort to show they care about passengers," Bethune said.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of discussion [at United] about how to handle this in the future."

Shortly after Bethune's interview on CNBC, United CEO Munoz issued a statement, saying: "This is an upsetting event to all of us here at United. I apologize for having to re-accommodate these customers. Our team is moving with a sense of urgency to work with the authorities and conduct our own detailed review of what happened."