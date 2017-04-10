US airline travel is great again says new national study

The numbers don't lie.
Just look at how airlines have performed in the latest Airline Quality Rating.
"Without a doubt 2016 was a very good year for the airlines," said Dean Headley, associate professor at Wichita State University, one of the authors of annual report.
Headley, and his co-author, Brent Bowen of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, have been tracking the performance of airlines for 27 years. Their report is considered one of the benchmarks of the industry because it uses data collected by the U.S. Department of Transportation to measure how airlines are doing compared to each other and previous years.