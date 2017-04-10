US airline travel is great again says new national study

Where the jobs are: Airlines Friday, 7 Apr 2017 | 8:19 AM ET | 01:43

In 2016, airlines posted their best numbers ever in critical areas like baggage handling and denied boardings.

"A big reason why we saw fewer travelers bumped from flights is because the leaders of these airlines have changed their philosophy in recent years," said Headley. "They no longer have the attitude that bumping a passenger is ok because there's not another customer around the corner."

Another reason airlines are doing better is because reports about mishandled bags are at an all-time low. One factor to that improvement is carriers like Delta incorporating new technology such as luggage tags with RFID chips, which makes it easier to track bags.

Finally, passenger complaints to the DOT are also down, including those about airfares.

Headley says this is further proof travelers in America are noticing how much airfares have dropped.

"The average airfare for a domestic flight in the U.S. last year was $344. That's down 8 percent compared to 2015," said Headley.

