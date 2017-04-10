    ×

    Stocks climb higher as oil lifts energy stocks; Street shrugs off geopolitical tensions

    U.S. equities traded slightly higher on Monday as investors shrugged off rising geopolitical tensions while looking ahead to the start of earnings season.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 90 points, with Caterpillar and Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.45 percent, with energy and industrials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.5 percent.

    "Until we get into earnings season, I don't think we're going to do much of anything. I think we're just stuck in the middle of a range," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

    "Of course, there are still a lot of geopolitical tensions out there, but the market could also be responding to the lack of fireworks" from the U.S.-China meeting last week, Cardillo said.

    President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Mar-a-Lago in Florida last week, in which the two leaders struck a friendly note. Some market participants looked at the meeting as a potential risk for stocks.

    Investors also contended with a U.S. airstrike on a Syrian airfield late Thursday and, on Saturday, a U.S. official told Reuters that a U.S. Navy strike group will be moving close to the Korean peninsula as a show of force.

    "The equity markets escaped through a minefield of potentially damaging economic and geopolitical news and events last week to finish the period little changed," Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, said in a note.

    "The geopolitical developments add a level of uncertainty but could serve the markets well by keeping investor confidence from gaining too strong a foothold," Bittles said.

    Stocks got off to a roaring start this year, posting solid gains for the first quarter. That said, the surge in stock prices has increased valuation concerns ahead of a highly anticipated earnings season. JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup are among the companies set to report this week.

    "At least right now, what I'm most interested in this week is hearing from the bank CEO's who report earnings on Thursday," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group. "Are companies tapping the capital markets instead of utilizing bank loans? Are companies just lessening their demand for credit because of already high leverage ratios?"

    Overseas, European equities traded mostly lower, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index slipping less than 0.1 percent. In Asia, stocks closed mixed, with the Nikkei 225 rising 0.71 percent and the Shanghai composite dropping 0.5 percent.

    On tap this week:

    What to Watch

    Monday

    4:10 p.m. Fed Chair Janet Yellen delivers remarks at the University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy

    Tuesday

    6:00 a.m. NFIB survey

    10:00 a.m. JOLTS

    1:45 p.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Fastenal, Shaw Communications, Pier 1 Imports

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    Thursday

    Earnings: Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial, Taiwan Semiconductor, First Republic Bank, Commerce Bancshares, Apogee, Infosys

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. PPI

    Friday

    U.S. markets closed

    8:30 a.m. Retail sales

    8:30 a.m. CPI

    10:00 a.m. Consumer sentiment

    10:00 a.m. Business inventories

