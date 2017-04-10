Stocks climb higher as oil lifts energy stocks; Street shrugs off geopolitical tensions

U.S. equities traded slightly higher on Monday as investors shrugged off rising geopolitical tensions while looking ahead to the start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 90 points, with Caterpillar and Goldman Sachs contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.45 percent, with energy and industrials leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.5 percent.

"Until we get into earnings season, I don't think we're going to do much of anything. I think we're just stuck in the middle of a range," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

"Of course, there are still a lot of geopolitical tensions out there, but the market could also be responding to the lack of fireworks" from the U.S.-China meeting last week, Cardillo said.

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the Mar-a-Lago in Florida last week, in which the two leaders struck a friendly note. Some market participants looked at the meeting as a potential risk for stocks.

Investors also contended with a U.S. airstrike on a Syrian airfield late Thursday and, on Saturday, a U.S. official told Reuters that a U.S. Navy strike group will be moving close to the Korean peninsula as a show of force.