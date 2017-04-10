Futures point to lower open on Wall Street as geopolitical risks continue to dominate

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Monday morning as increased geopolitical risks continued to dominate headlines, prompting investors to head for safe-haven assets.

Investors will be keenly watching events in Italy on Monday, where G7 foreign ministers will begin a two-day meeting. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson may provide more clarity on an array of international issues, including the latest developments in Syria, following the U.S.'s decision to fire cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield late Thursday.

Elsewhere, the calendar on Monday is light, with no planned data or earnings announcements.

The Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen delivers remarks at the University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy at 4:00pm ET.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was little changed, down 0.03 percent, on Monday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.5 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.71 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.64 a barrel on Monday morning, up 0.72 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.55 a barrel, up 0.59 percent.