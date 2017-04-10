Wall Street is wavering as hotspots in Syria and North Korea simmer

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said the White House does not see stability with Syrian President Bashar Assad still in power. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Russia failed carry out a 2013 agreement to secure and destroy chemical weapons in Syria. (NBC News & Reuters)

That tough talk on Russia may prove to be awkward when Tillerson arrives tomorrow for the first visit to Moscow by a top Trump administration official. (NY Times)

North Korea said last week's U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian airfield over Assad's alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians prove its nuclear weapons are justified for protection. Meanwhile, the U.S. military has ordered an aircraft carrier group to move closer to the Korean Peninsula. (NBC News)

Two blasts targeting Egyptian churches on Palm Sunday killed at least 38 people and wounded more than 100 others. President Donald Trump expressed support and confidence in Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who met the president at the White House last week. (NBC News)

Trump will ask K.T. McFarland to step down as deputy national security advisor and serve instead as ambassador to Singapore, giving National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster a chance to pick his own lieutenant. (USA Today)

Neil Gorsuch is set to be sworn in today as the newest justice on the Supreme Court, filling the spot vacated 14 months ago when conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died. Gorsuch, Trump's pick to fill the vacancy, was confirmed Friday. (NBC News)

Trump plans to nominate Kevin Hassett, an expert in tax policy and one of the most prominent economists at the conservative AEI, to serve as the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors. (WSJ)

Toyota is investing $1.3 billion to retool a sprawling Kentucky factory where nearly a quarter of the Japanese automaker's vehicles for North American are made. Trump has been pressuring industry to manufacture in America. (AP)

Wells Fargo's (WFC) independent directors have concluded a six-month investigation into the beleaguered institution's retail banking sales practices, deciding to initiate some of the largest clawbacks in history. (CNBC)

Barclays (BCS) has announced Chief Executive Jes Staley is being investigated by two U.K. regulators regarding his individual conduct after he attempted to identify a whistleblower at the bank in 2016. (CNBC)

Flipkart has received investments totaling $1.4 billion from Microsoft (MSFT), eBay (EBAY), and China's Tencent, valuing India's leading e-commerce marketplace at $11.6 billion. (CNBC)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google has offered to invest at least $880 million in LG Display, to help the South Korean electronics maker to boost OLED production. Google wants to use the LG screens in its next Pixel phone. (Reuters)

Despite a report in a Chinese newspaper to the contrary, Tesla (TSLA) said the electric automaker has no current plans to build a factory in China's Guangdong province. Meanwhile, Piper Jaffray raised its price target on Tesla to $368 per share, the highest price target on Wall Street. (CNBC)

Streaming video provider Netflix (NFLX) is shaking up the ranks of its senior management, announcing departures of its long-time chief product officer and chief talent officer. (TechCrunch)