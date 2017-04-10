Watch: Neil Gorsuch gets sworn in as Supreme Court justice

[The stream has ended.]

Neil Gorsuch was sworn in Monday as a Supreme Court justice, restoring a conservative bent to the top American court.

The 49-year-old conservative took his second oath of the day at a public White House ceremony following a private ceremony earlier in the day. Chief Justice John Roberts administered the constitutional oath, while Justice Anthony Kennedy gave the second, judicial oath, with President Donald Trump looking on.

Gorsuch, who is the top court's 113th justice, will likely help to shape the bench's ideology for decades to come.

He got confirmed on Friday after a bitter partisan battle that saw Senate Republicans change filibuster rules to overcome Democratic opposition to Gorsuch.