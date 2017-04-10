Wells Fargo CEO: This chapter isn't over, we have more work to do

Wells Fargo CEO: This chapter is not over for us 1 Hour Ago | 03:47

The board report and executive compensation clawbacks aren't the end of the story on the accounting scandal for Wells Fargo, its CEO told CNBC on Monday.

Wells Fargo announced Monday it was taking back $75 million from former CEO John Stumpf and ex-community bank unit head Carrie Tolstedt because of the bank's cross-selling practices that resulted in 2 million fake accounts being created.

"We have much more work to do in terms of rebuilding trust with all of our stakeholders and making things right with our customers," CEO Timothy Sloan said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"I don't think this is a chapter that is over with."

Sloan took over as CEO in 2016 after his predecessor, Stumpf, resigned in the wake of the scandal.