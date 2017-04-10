Why the dollar isn’t a one-way bet on strength

The dollar surged in the wake of U.S. missile strikes on Syria on Friday, but analysts were divided on whether the greenback would keep flexing its muscles.

In a move that took many by surprise, the Trump administration used Tomahawk cruise missiles to attack a Syrian government airfield late Thursday U.S. time. It has also continued to fly sorties over Syrian airspace.

Additionally, the U.S. moved an aircraft carrier group closer to North Korea over the weekend.

That sent additional flows into the U.S. dollar, which is often considered a safe haven. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose to as high as 101.34 in early Asia trade on Monday from around 100.50 before the U.S. struck Syria.

The dollar climbed against a slew of currencies, including the British pound, the euro, the Australian dollar and the yen.