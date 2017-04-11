2 books that changed the way Mark Zuckerberg thinks about innovation

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg may have built his fortune around new technologies and social media, but he still knows the value a good, old-fashioned book can provide.

"I've found reading books very intellectually fulfilling," he wrote on Facebook in 2015, as he embarked on a challenge of reading two books per month for a year. He says they provide an "immersive" experience.

Some of the titles included in the challenge were science reads like "Genome," by Matt Ridley, which explores the evolution of genetics. Others focus on history and politics, like former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger's book, "World Order."

A few focus on how companies can fuel innovation and encourage their employees to be as creative as possible. Consider taking inspiration from these titles Zuckerberg read, and loved:

1. "Creativity, Inc." by Alice Wallace and Edwin Catmull

Edwin Catmull, president of Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and writer Alice Wallace give readers an inside look at how Pixar became the creative powerhouse it is today.