After-hours buzz: TSCO, AFSI & UAL

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Tractor Supply dipped about 5 percent during after-hours following first-quarter revenue and first-quarter earnings per share guidance that missed analyst expectations. The rural lifestyle chain reported revenues of $1.56 billion while Wall Street expected $1.57 billlion and forecast earnings of 45 cents to 46 cents, while the Street projected earnings of 53 cents, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company also noted that comparable store sales dipped 2 percent, driven by weak sales of seasonal merchandise.

Amtrust shares continued to drop in extended trading after tanking 20 percent in afternoon trading. The dramatic stock move occurred after The Wall Street Journal released a report detailing how the FBI and SEC used a mole to secretly record employees at the firm in response to criticism about its results from investors betting against its stock.

Shares of United continued to dip in after-hours despite another apology from CEO Oscar Munoz regarding the dragged passenger in an ugly video that went viral. Shares of the airline stock fell as much as 2 percent today, despite ticking up 1 percent the day before as its PR nightmare continues. The stock was last down more than half a percent in extended trading.