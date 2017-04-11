Asian markets were mixed in early trade on Wednesday, as tensions continue to ratchet up on the Korean Peninsula following a warning from North Korea of a nuclear attack on the U.S.

North Korean state media said on Tuesday that the hermit state was watching every move made by "enemy elements" and that its "nuclear sight (was) focused on the U.S. invasionary bases."

The development takes place as a U.S. aircraft carrier group makes its way toward the western Pacific following multiple missile launches from North Korea earlier in this year.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet that "North Korea is looking for trouble," adding that the U.S. would solve the problem with or without the help of China.

Japan's Nikkei 225 trekked 0.81 percent lower in early trade. Australian and Korean markets were in positive territory, with the Kospi 0.22 percent higher and the ASX 200 inching up 0.07 percent.

Demand for safe-haven assets has risen in reaction to the geopolitical news, with spot gold prices reaching their highest level since November 2016. Spot gold traded higher by 0.11 percent at $1,275.51 an ounce at 8:10 HK/SIN time.

"The global macro picture has been muddied by a rise in geopolitical tensions, economic data releases overnight have been largely ignored and safe haven assets have outperformed," said National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a Wednesday morning note.