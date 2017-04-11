    ×

    Asian markets mixed, Korean peninsula tensions in focus; Nikkei down 0.8%, Kospi 0.2% higher

    Asian markets were mixed in early trade on Wednesday, as tensions continue to ratchet up on the Korean Peninsula following a warning from North Korea of a nuclear attack on the U.S.

    North Korean state media said on Tuesday that the hermit state was watching every move made by "enemy elements" and that its "nuclear sight (was) focused on the U.S. invasionary bases."

    The development takes place as a U.S. aircraft carrier group makes its way toward the western Pacific following multiple missile launches from North Korea earlier in this year.

    U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet that "North Korea is looking for trouble," adding that the U.S. would solve the problem with or without the help of China.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 trekked 0.81 percent lower in early trade. Australian and Korean markets were in positive territory, with the Kospi 0.22 percent higher and the ASX 200 inching up 0.07 percent.

    Demand for safe-haven assets has risen in reaction to the geopolitical news, with spot gold prices reaching their highest level since November 2016. Spot gold traded higher by 0.11 percent at $1,275.51 an ounce at 8:10 HK/SIN time.

    "The global macro picture has been muddied by a rise in geopolitical tensions, economic data releases overnight have been largely ignored and safe haven assets have outperformed," said National Australia Bank currency strategist Rodrigo Catril said in a Wednesday morning note.

    Meanwhile, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields traded at 2.298 percent, below the 2.3 percent lower range band it had been trading at since last December.

    "Traders are eyeing ... whether the U.S. 10-year Treasury could close through 2.3 percent and the bottom of the multi-month trading range. That concern has materialized with the close at 2.29 percent, so it promises to be an interesting session ahead, where one suspects a more convincing break here takes the yield down to 2 percent," IG's chief market strategist Chris Weston said in a note.

    The dollar/yen traded at 109.58 at 8:10 HK/SIN time, its lowest level in around 5 months after trading at the 111 level earlier in the week. The dollar traded at 100.69 against a basket of currencies, off the 3-week high set on Monday, while the Aussie was mostly flat at $0.7503.

    In corporate news, troubled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba filed results on Tuesday without a sign-off from its auditors, after twice-delaying the release in previous months. Toshiba also warned that future survival of the company was in doubt. Toshiba shares were down 2.6 percent in early trade.

    Over in Australia, shares of BHP Billiton were up 0.63 percent after Elliott Advisors, an activist hedge fund, urged the miner to consider restructuring. The plan would involve the scrapping of BHP's dual-listed structure. BHP is currently listed in both Sydney and London.

    On the energy front, oil prices were marginally higher after Saudi Arabia informed OPEC officials that it intends to continue output cuts for six more months, according to reports. Brent crude rose 0.09 percent to trade at $56.28 a barrel while U.S. crude rose 0.04 percent to trade at $53.42.

    The rise in oil prices also comes after the American Petroleum Institute estimated on Tuesday that crude inventories had fallen by 1.3 million barrels in the week ending April 7, compared to the 87,000 barrel increase expected by analysts. Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday will be closely watched for confirmation, or divergence. Last week API reported a draw in crude stocks, while EIA reported a build.

    Stateside, equities closed lower as investors continued to focus on geopolitical tensions in the Korean peninsula. The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 0.03 percent or 6.72 points to close at 20,651.3, the S&P 500 was lower by 0.14 percent or 3.38 points to finish at 2,353.78 and the Nasdaq declined 0.24 percent or 14.15 points to finish at 5,866.77.

    Economic data expected later in the day include Japan February machinery orders at 7:50 am HK/SIN time, while China is expected to report March CPI and PPI numbers at 9:30 am HK/SIN time. Singapore reports February retail sales figures later in the day.

