Bonds prices higher ahead of US-Russia talks over Syria

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning as investors awaited talks between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian officials. Tillerson has been mandated by foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G-7) major industrialized nations to put pressure on Russia to break ties with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The yield on the benchmark10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3445 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9745 percent.

On the data front, Friday will see the auction of $55 billion 4-week bills and $20 billion 10-year notes.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.05 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.13 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.09 a barrel, up 0.06 percent, both buoyed somewhat by concerns over supply limitations following continued tensions in the Middle East.