Brazilian airline Azul opened at $22 per share in its market debut on Tuesday.

The stock was up as much as 8 percent intraday Tuesday.

The company raised 2.021 billion reals ($645 million) in a dual initial public offering in São Paulo and New York on Monday, as soaring investor demand led Brazil's No. 3 airline to boost the size of the deal by almost one-fifth.

The company was founded by JetBlue Airways' David Neeleman almost a decade ago.

—Reuters contributed to this report.