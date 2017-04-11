Clashes in Caracas as anti-Maduro protesters take to the streets

Tensions in Venezuela have escalated recently as people flooded the streets protesting the leftist regime of President Nicolas Maduro.

In Caracas on Saturday, thousands of anti-Maduro protesters faced off against government forces, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at them. The encounter took place after the government banned opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running for office for 15 years.

Last week, the Venezuelan government was forced to walk back an earlier attempt to strip Venezuela's legislature of its powers, after the move sparked massive outrage at home and abroad.

But the oil-rich South American country had has been teetering with a collapse for a while, as its inflation rate hit a crippling 800 percent last year and living conditions continue become unbearable.

Here are some images.