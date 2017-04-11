    Clashes in Caracas as anti-Maduro protesters take to the streets

    Share

    ×

    Clashes in Caracas as anti-Maduro protesters take to the streets

    A Venezuelan opposition activist holds a lit Molotov cocktail during clashes with riot police in Caracas on April 10, 2017.
    Federico Parra | AFP | Getty Images

    Tensions in Venezuela have escalated recently as people flooded the streets protesting the leftist regime of President Nicolas Maduro.

    In Caracas on Saturday, thousands of anti-Maduro protesters faced off against government forces, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets at them. The encounter took place after the government banned opposition leader Henrique Capriles from running for office for 15 years.

    Last week, the Venezuelan government was forced to walk back an earlier attempt to strip Venezuela's legislature of its powers, after the move sparked massive outrage at home and abroad.

    But the oil-rich South American country had has been teetering with a collapse for a while, as its inflation rate hit a crippling 800 percent last year and living conditions continue become unbearable.

    Here are some images.

    • Riot policemen are attacked with Molotov cocktails in Caracas on Saturday.


      Riot policemen are attacked with Molotov cocktails by demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas on April 8, 2017.
      Juan Barreto | AFP | Getty Images

    • A riot police officer in Caracas fires tear gas Saturday.


      A riot police officer fires tear gas while clashing with demonstrators during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • A Madura opponent clashes with the police in Caracas on Thursday.


      A Venezuelan opposition activists wears a gas mask during clahes with the police within a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on April 6, 2017 in Caracas.
      Juan Barreto | AFP | Getty Images

    • Riot police take positions during clashes in Caracas on Monday.


      Riot police members take positions during clashes with demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government -for the fifth time in the last week- in Caracas on April 10, 2017.
      Frederico Parra | AFP | Getty Images

    • Opposition activists clash with police in Caracas on Thursday.


      Venezuelan opposition activists clash with the police during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro on April 6, 2017 in Caracas.
      Juan Barreto | AFP | Getty Images

    • A demonstrator is arrested in Caracas on Thursday.


      A demonstrator is arrested by riot police while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 10, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • A clash in the capital on Saturday.


      A demonstrator against Nicolas Maduro's government deploys a Venezuelan flag during clashes with riot police in Caracas on April 8, 2017.
      Juan Barreto | AFP | Getty Images

    • The sign at a rally Saturday says "no more repression."


      People participate in an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 8, 2017. The sign reads "no more repression".
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • A man on Monday walks in front of graffiti that reads "Chavismo means starvation," referring to Maduro's predecessor, the late Hugo Chavez.


      A man walks in front of a graffiti that reads "Chavismo means starvation" in Caracas, Venezuela April 10, 2017.
      Christian Veron | Reuters

    • A demonstrator shows empty shotgun shells during a rally in Caracas on Tuesday.


      A demonstrator shows empty shotgun shells during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 10, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • Demonstrators attack a water cannon vehicle on during clashes with riot police in Caracas on Saturday.


      Demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government attack a water cannon vehicle during clashes with riot police in Caracas on April 8, 2017.
      Juan Barreto | AFP | Getty Images

    • Police barricade protesters into a confined area on Thursday.

      The center-right opposition vowed fresh street protests -after earlier unrest left dozens of people injured - to increase pressure on Maduro, whom they blame for the country's economic crisis.
      Carlos Becerra | AFP | Getty Images

    • Riot police fire tear gas as demonstrators rally in Caracas on Tuesday.


      Venezuelan police fire tear gas at anti-Maduro protesters in Caracas on April 8th, 2017.
      Christian Veron | Reuters

    • Demonstrators rally in Caracas on Tuesday.


      Demonstrators rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 10, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • Demonstrators flee during a rally Tuesday.


      Demonstrators run away during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela April 10, 2017.
      Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Reuters

    • An anti-Maduro protester wears a gas mask on Saturday.

      Riot police and demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government clash in Caracas on April 8, 2017. A protester confronts police wearing a gas mask and holding a tear gas canister.
      Federico Parra | AFP | Getty Images

    • Thousand march on Caracas on Saturday.


      Thousands of demonstrators protesting against President Nicolas Maduro's government march in Caracas on April 8, 2017.
      Carlos Becerra | AFP | Getty Images

    more from Politics