Corporate debt is at new highs, and these companies owe the most

Over the last decade, total annual EBITDA for the S&P 500 as a whole rose and then flattened, while debt issuance has continued to take off in recent years. That means that the net debt over EBITDA ratio, or how many years it would take to pay off that corporate debt, has been driven up.

Much of that discrepancy between debt and earnings has been caused by utilities such as Dominion Resources and Duke Energy, which have collectively piled on seven dollars in debt for every dollar in annual earnings gained, largely over the last two years. Materials companies like Ball Corporation and Freeport-McMoRan have also added more net debt than new earnings, and energy companies like Chevron, Halliburton and Marathon have as a group added debt and lost EBITDA.

If we remove those three sectors from the S&P 500's overall ratio, the rest of the index has a slightly lower ratio of debt to earnings than it did a decade ago.