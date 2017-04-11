Cramer Remix: Why a slew of IPOs might not be a good thing   

Jim Cramer is not a fan of the flurry of initial public offerings that hit the market this week, and not only because the offerings themselves are, as he put it, "suboptimal."

"This is a holiday-shortened week with not a lot of room for any deals. Instead, we have seven. That's far too much and it makes me a little more pessimistic than I'd like to be, because my discipline says don't trust a tape where there's too much supply and it's jammed into the market without enough demand," the "Mad Money" host said.

From a Brazilian airline to a special purpose acquisition vehicle raising money for assets in oil and gas to a coal company to a clinical-stage biotechnology play, Cramer was generally dissatisfied with the week's offerings, seeing most of them as tricky, risky investments.

And, though the IPO market picking up speed is often seen as a good sign, Cramer worries that a flood of subpar names will only result in a short-lived peak.