Cramer's lightning round: Let the analysts panic, then buy up this chipmaker

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Skyworks Solutions, Inc.: "Everybody was worried today. I was looking at Eric Johnson's piece talking about the decline in Cirrus Logic and we know that, obviously, there was a problem with one supplier over in Europe. I have to tell you, I see the money, just hot money, back and forth in Skyworks. Let's take a pause. Let it come in. Let, tomorrow, some analysts panic and downgrade and then you can do some buying. That tends to be what analysts do."

    Exelon: "Oh, sure it could [get to more than $40 per share]. Look, it's a utility that I didn't like for a long time that has gotten much better. It did a couple of merger that really helped. I think you're fine, particularly with the 10-year at 2.2 [percent]."

    Valley National Bancorp: "Yes, they did [always use to be buying banks]. They were very acquisitive, and I have to tell you, I happen to like Valley. I think it's a good situation, New Jersey bank, done some business with them at one point, and I think that they are a good buy and I would hold on to that understanding that the banks are under a great deal of pressure because interest rates are so low."

    AxoGen: "That's regenerative medicine, and I've got to tell you, that stock has had a major, major move and that is an incredibly difficult area. That's why I would say ka-ching, ka-ching on at least half."

    Transocean Ltd.: "Sell, sell, sell. I got Schlumberger under $80, what do I need with those guys? I mean, come on. Let's move our quality up. Don't go for Twinkie, go for Tastykake. Well, I mean, maybe even higher than that."

    Science Applications International: "I've got to tell you, I think it's a Trump trade. And you know what a Trump trade is these days: sell, sell, sell. Say no more."

    NuStar Energy L.P.: "That's a transporter of crude oil. That is a very tough business. I think you're taking on a little too much risk for that yield. I'm a little concerned. I don't like to reach for yield. That worries me."

