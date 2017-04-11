Early movers: UAL, DIS, WFM, YELP, SDRL, WDC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

United Continental — CEO Oscar Munoz said in an email to employees that the company "followed established procedures" when it removed a passenger from an overbooked flight. Munoz added the removed passenger was being "disruptive and belligerent." The company's stock slipped more than 2 percent in the premarket.

Qualcomm — The chipmaker is countersuing Apple in a dispute over mobile technology licensing fees. The countersuit comes about three months after the iPhone maker said Qualcomm has been charging royalties for "technologies they have nothing to do with."

Dialog Semiconductor — An analyst at German bank Bankhaus Lampe said Dialog may lose a contract with Apple as the tech giant considers making its own battery-saving chip for the iPhone, according to Reuters.

Whole Foods — The company's stock jumped nearly 10 percent Monday after Jana Partners took a 9 percent stake in it. Jana also suggested the grocer should consider takeover offers.

Yelp —Analysts at Pacific Crest upgraded Yelp's stock to overweight from sector weight and set a price target of $43, representing a 31.3 percent potential upside. "We believe competitive concerns over YELP's relevance are overdone, while self-serve's ease and utility are underappreciated," Pacific Crest said in a note.

Western Digital — The firm's stock rose more than 2 percent in the premarket after analysts at JPMorgan upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral," and raised their price target to $116 from $80. JPMorgan also said Western Digital still has "significant potential" to reduce costs once synergies from the HGST and Sandisk acquisitions are realized.

Walt Disney — Goldman Sachs added Disney to its "Conviction List," saying a strong box-office performance "increases our confidence in our forecast that FY18 EPS growth will accelerate to 13% (from 6% in FY17)."

Southwest Airlines — CEO Gary Kelly's compensation in 2016 totaled $6.2 million — slightly higher than his 2015 earnings — according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Seadrill — Seadrill's shares soared more than 10 percent in the premarket after announcing contract awards from ConocoPhillips.