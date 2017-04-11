European markets to open lower; G-7 meeting, French elections in focus

European bourses are expected to open lower on Tuesday morning as increased geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Korean Peninsula add to existing uncertainty over the upcoming French election.
The FTSE 100 is seen 11 points lower at 7,341; the DAX is expected to open down by 48 points at 12,168 and the CAC is set to open 16 points lower at 5,097.
Tuesday will see the U.K. release consumer price inflation and producer price index data at around 9.30 a.m London time. Euro zone industrial production and German ZEW economic sentiment
G-7 Foreign ministers are poised to reconvene in Italy for the second and final day of the summit hosted in Italy. Foreign ministers from their respective major
Elsewhere, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde is due to give a lecture on "Innovation, Technology and Growth" in Berlin.