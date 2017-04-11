European markets to open lower; G-7 meeting, French elections in focus

The FTSE 100 is seen 11 points lower at 7,341; the DAX is expected to open down by 48 points at 12,168 and the CAC is set to open 16 points lower at 5,097.

Tuesday will see the U.K. release consumer price inflation and producer price index data at around 9.30 a.m London time. Euro zone industrial production and German ZEW economic sentiment is also expected to be released on Tuesday morning.

G-7 Foreign ministers are poised to reconvene in Italy for the second and final day of the summit hosted in Italy. Foreign ministers from their respective major industrialized nations are expected to look for ways to intensify political pressure on Russia to break ties with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Elsewhere, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde is due to give a lecture on "Innovation, Technology and Growth" in Berlin.

