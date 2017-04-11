FBI secured warrant to monitor ex-Trump adviser Carter Page: Report

Page, who was previously a former investment banker in Moscow, was believed to have acted "as an agent of a foreign power, in this case Russia," U.S. officials told the newspaper.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant was one of the strongest pieces of evidence that indicated a Trump adviser was in touch with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential campaign, the Washington Post said.

Page has denied any wrongdoing, according to the report.

