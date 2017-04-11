Goldman strategist says we're past the point of 'maximum optimism' about Trump's agenda

David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs, shared his views on the market in an interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."



When asked about President Donald Trump's agenda: "My characterization that early March will be the point of maximum optimism reflects that view. … [With the] latitude of what might have taken place, whether it's health care, whether it's tax reform at the beginning of March ... now as the days go by, the degrees of freedom start to narrow ... maybe the tax reform will take place, but it might not take place till next year," Kostin said.



On the firm's favorite sectors: "We focus on financials and technology as areas for better growth. That's how we set up a portfolio now," he said.



