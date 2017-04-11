Google reveals gender-blind pay methodology in response to inequality allegations

Google has refuted claims that it systematically underpays female employees by revealing its gender "blind" approach to remuneration calculations.

In a blog posted by Google's vice-president of people operations, Eileen Naughton said the technology giant conducts "extremely scientific and robust" annual analyses to help calculate fair salaries. These take into account role, job level, job location and performance ratings, but are blind to gender – and, as of recently, race.

The comments come days after the U.S. Department of Labor alleges that the company allows "systematic compensation disparities against women". In a court hearing held Friday, DoL regional director Janette Wipper said that the agency had received "compelling evidence of very significant discrimination against women in the most common positions at Google headquarters."

Naughton said the company had been "taken aback" by the allegations, prompting it to publicize its salary analysis system.