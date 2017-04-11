This begs the question: Where do these businesses come from? Twenty-nine percent of these business owners and entrepreneurs are immigrants (if we add companies created by children of these immigrants, the percentage balloons to 61 percent). When we consider only those businesses with revenues surpassing $1 million or having more than 50 employees, 40 percent to 50 percent are Latino immigrant-owned.

It is a common misconception that Latino-owned business exist only in Latino neighborhoods, primarily servicing Latinos. The SLEI findings present a different view. Even though 60 percent of all Latino businesses are located in California, Texas, New York and Florida, the truth of the matter is Latino businesses are located across the U.S. Seventy-five percent are in neighborhoods with a non-Latino majority, serving mostly non-Latino customers and proving to be a vital, even critical, part of the nation's economy.

While the Latino business community has made significant strides, much remains to be done to encourage and solidify growth. The best way the Latino community can assure a positive impact on the economic well-being of this country is by leveraging its entrepreneurial success to increase its income and wealth and trigger the cycle leading to improved schools, better housing, lower crime rates, more jobs, and so on.

The study out of Stanford found that more than half of Latino business owners were millennials, ages 18 to 35, half of which held a four-year degree. This reflects twice of what is seen on the national level. We are seeing more Latino students going to college and harnessing their ambition to grow a thriving business.

This is also made evident when analyzing how these companies are getting started; three-quarters of Latino owners report initially founding their businesses by themselves with over 60 percent of them using their own funds. Of the firms that received external funding, bank loans were the most common at both the start-up and growth stages. However, most striking in the analysis of funding sources was the small numbers of Latino owners, less than 10 percent, who received angel or venture money at either of the two stages.