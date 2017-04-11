    ×

    Market Insider

    Instagram continues assault on Snapchat with disappearing messages; Snap shares sink

    A Snapchat app on a mobile phone.
    Kirsty O'Connor | PA Images | Getty Images
    A Snapchat app on a mobile phone.

    Snap shares sank Tuesday after Facebook-owned Instagram rolled out new features, including one that lets users send disappearing photos and videos.

    Shares of the parent company of Snapchat were down 2 percent intraday Tuesday, trading at $20.53 a share. The stock is down more than 8 percent this month, according to FactSet.

    On Tuesday, Instagram announced an update to improve the app's Direct messaging feature. Text conversations will now appear in the same thread as disappearing videos and photos. Self-destructing messages are a hallmark of Snap founder Evan Spiegel's application. Senders will also be notified if the viewer takes a screenshot, another Snapchat-like feature.

    (Source: Instagram)

    The update came as Facebook has been trying to steal Snapchat's thunder.

    Earlier this year, Facebook unveiled clear rip-offs of Snapchat Filters, Snapchat Snaps and Snapchat Stories. The social media giant, which has some 1.86 billion users, has denied it took its camera ideas from Snapchat.

    Snap 5-day chart

    (Source: FactSet)

    Disclsoure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Snap.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    SNAP
    ---

    More From Market Insider

    • Patti Domm
      Patti Domm

      Patti Domm is CNBC Markets Editor, responsible for news coverage of the markets and economy.

    • Bob Pisani
      Bob Pisani

      A CNBC reporter since 1990, Bob Pisani covers Wall Street from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    • Peter Schacknow

      Senior Producer - Breaking News

    • Dominic Chu
      Dominic Chu

      Dominic Chu is a markets reporter for CNBC.

    • Evelyn Cheng CNBC
      Evelyn Cheng

      Evelyn Cheng is a markets writer for CNBC.

    • Sara Eisen
      Sara Eisen

      Sara Eisen is a correspondent for CNBC, focusing on currencies and the global consumer.

    Market Strategist Survey