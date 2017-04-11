Snap shares sank Tuesday after Facebook-owned Instagram rolled out new features, including one that lets users send disappearing photos and videos.

Shares of the parent company of Snapchat were down 2 percent intraday Tuesday, trading at $20.53 a share. The stock is down more than 8 percent this month, according to FactSet.

On Tuesday, Instagram announced an update to improve the app's Direct messaging feature. Text conversations will now appear in the same thread as disappearing videos and photos. Self-destructing messages are a hallmark of Snap founder Evan Spiegel's application. Senders will also be notified if the viewer takes a screenshot, another Snapchat-like feature.

(Source: Instagram)

The update came as Facebook has been trying to steal Snapchat's thunder.

Earlier this year, Facebook unveiled clear rip-offs of Snapchat Filters, Snapchat Snaps and Snapchat Stories. The social media giant, which has some 1.86 billion users, has denied it took its camera ideas from Snapchat.