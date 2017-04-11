Two of the top international ETFs this year have an even more surprising overseas focus: international tech and foreign IPOs. Even when U.S. investors use tactical sector strategies, "they're overweighting the U.S.," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA.

Take international technology. The SPDR S&P International Technology Sector ETF (IPK) has its biggest holding in Samsung, and for all of its missteps — from the notorious Note battery fire to a corruption scandal that took down South Korea's president — the stock has recovered. That has helped the international tech ETF to a 28 percent gain in the past year, through April 10, according to Morningstar data. But assets are small: only $29 million.

The US-centric Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) has $17 billion (with a B) in assets. The U.S. tech ETF includes investor favorites like Microsoft, Apple and Facebook, which derive a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States. Some famed investors, such as Warren Buffett and Jack Bogle, have consistently maintained that getting overseas exposure through U.S.-based multinational corporations, held in indexes like the S&P 500, is enough.

"But investors are wrong in not looking internationally," Rosenbluth said.

Performance speaks for itself: The 28 percent gain in IPK beats the 23 percent return of XLK and compares favorably to the 22 percent gain in the past year for the PowerShares QQQ ETF (QQQ) that tracks the Nasdaq 100.

"The fund gives investors exposure to excellent technology companies that happen to be outside the U.S.," Rosenbluth said. "These are strong global brands." The fund's expense ratio of 40 basis points is also "pretty cheap," according to David Nadig, CEO of ETF.com, especially since it provides efficient exposure to other corners of the world.

Top 5 holdings in the International Technology ETF

Rosenbluth said using U.S. and international technology portfolios together is the only way to get true global technology exposure. "Investors should think of the overall allocation," he said. "The global economy will be a tailwind for large-cap technology stocks like SAP and Samsung," he said. "And they're also more stable than smaller stocks."

Investing through a global portfolio doesn't bridge the gap nearly as much, since global technology funds tend to be heavily U.S.-weighted. The iShares Global Technology ETF (IXN) does own Samsung. But three-quarters of the fund's huge assets are invested in U.S. stocks like Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet. Nadig described the portfolio as having diluted international exposure.