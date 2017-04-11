Bank of Canada is using an old video game code to mark the country's 150th anniversary

Canada is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and Bank of Canada is celebrating by going old school.

If you head over to Bank of Canada's webpage on the new Canadian commemorative bank note and enter the famed Konami Code, you'll get a rousing 8-bit rendition of "O Canada" accompanied by a downpour of the new $10 bills.

"The Bank of Canada's web team thought the Konami code was a fun way to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation," a spokesperson for Bank of Canada told CNBC via email. "The response so far has been really positive."