This couple saved over $6,000 on their wedding with a clever strategy for serving alcohol

Jessica Bishop knew she wanted to keep her wedding budget low, but when she and her husband, Eric, started looking at projected costs for their May 2009 nuptials, the couple realized they were going to have to make some tough choices when it came to where to invest their money for their big day.

Wedding planning site The Knot reports a current national average of $7,350 spent on open bar costs at wedding receptions. The Bishops knew that kind of spending was out of the question, so they came up with a plan to cut costs.

"We bought a bunch of [inexpensive wine] at Trader Joe's," the bride told CNBC. "Then we soaked the bottles in our bathtub and peeled the labels off."