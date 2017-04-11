Probe into KPMG ethical breach results in 6 resignations, including 5 partners

Six employees at KPMG have resigned after a U.S. auditor began a probe into a confidential leak of a plan to inspect work completed by the global accounting firm, KPMG said Tuesday.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the five partners included Scott Marcello, who was also head of the branch's audit practice.

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), a board created by Congress to police audits to reduce risk for investors, discovered the ethical breach more than a month ago, which led to renewed criticism about how the auditing regulator has been slow to implement new audit standards.

A spokeswoman for the board said the PCAOB has taken additional steps to "maintain and reinforce the integrity of its inspection process" according to the report.

"When the PCAOB recently learned that a registered firm had come into possession of confidential PCAOB inspection selection information, the PCAOB immediately commenced an internal investigation," board spokeswoman Colleen Brennan said. "The investigation identified inappropriate disclosures by an employee, and the employee is no longer with the PCAOB."

A KPMG employee disclosed the leak to the SEC and accounting board according to the accounting firm, which launched the investigation over the ethical breach.

Read more about the report at The Wall Street Journal.