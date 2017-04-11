Richard Branson wakes up at 5 a.m. every morning—here's his daily routine

How you start your morning can set the tone for the rest of the day. As entrepreneur Tim Ferriss, who has asked hundreds of ultra-successful people about their morning rituals, likes to say, "If you win the morning, you win the day."

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson's morning starts at 5:00 a.m. Here's what the rest of his day typically looks like.

He exercises

Branson knocks out his workout right away, either playing tennis, biking, going for a run, or kitesurfing. Exercise, he claims, boosts his productivity significantly.

"Then I eat breakfast and spend time with my family," he writes on his blog. "Exercise and family time put me in a great mind frame before getting down to business."

He answers emails

"The reason I like to wake up early is so that I can work through my emails before most of the world logs on," Branson writes. And, since he works from the British Virgin Islands for at least six months out of the year, he says, "I like to be online early, so that I am accessible and available to our offices in other time zones."