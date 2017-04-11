Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, warned that artificial intelligence could become "masters of the universe," taking over high-level decision-making at companies, with potentially frightening consequences. Berners-Lee's comments came at a Global Finance Summit on Monday, according to a TechWorld report.

Giving AI actual decision-making authority has huge implications for our economic systems and societal norms, he said.

"So when AI starts to make decisions such as who gets a mortgage, that's a big one. Or which companies to acquire, and when AI starts creating its own companies, creating holding companies, generating new versions of itself to run these companies," he said at the event.