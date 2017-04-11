Small business sees uncertainty spike as Trump bump levels off

While Main Street largely remains optimistic, a new report released Tuesday showed uncertainty among small business owners has surged.

The National Federation of Independent Business' Index of Small Business Optimism ticked 0.6 points lower to 104.7 in March, down from a recent high of 105.9 hit in January in the wake of President Donald Trump's election.

While actual earnings, capital expenditure plans, and job-creation plans each rose in the report, sales expectations fell by 8 points. At the same time, uncertainty spiked.

"The Uncertainty Index hit 93 in March, which is the second highest reading in the survey's history," NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said. "More small business owners are having a difficult time anticipating the factors that affect their businesses, especially government policy."